MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.
MILLER HOWARD/COM stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.
About MILLER HOWARD/COM
