MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

MILLER HOWARD/COM stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Dividend History for MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE)

