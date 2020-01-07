MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

