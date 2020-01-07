HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.
HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $14.20.
HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile
