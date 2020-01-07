HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $14.20.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

