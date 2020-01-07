Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ENX opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Dividend History for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

