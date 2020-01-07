Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0366 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years.

EVM opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Dividend History for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

