Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3303 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

