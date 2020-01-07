BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MYN opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

