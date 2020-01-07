Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

MQT stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Dividend History for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT)

