Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIY)

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MIY opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

