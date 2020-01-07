Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

