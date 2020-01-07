Apogee Enterprises Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 615 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 892% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $11,984,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,659,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $872.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

