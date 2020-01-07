Progressive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 60,902 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 11,199% compared to the average volume of 539 call options.
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
