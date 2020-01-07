Traders Buy Large Volume of Frontdoor Call Options (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,565 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,786% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.67. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.14 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 11.23%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

