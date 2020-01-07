Investors Buy High Volume of Viavi Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,864 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,750% compared to the typical volume of 371 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,501 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,983 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 315.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,952,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,442,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,200 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $14,909,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $13,815,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 92.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,971,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 946,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

