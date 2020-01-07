Traders Buy Large Volume of Macquarie Infrastructure Put Options (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,839 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,422% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIC. TD Securities raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIC opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

