Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Habit Restaurants Call Options (NASDAQ:HABT)

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,285 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,058% compared to the average volume of 111 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush downgraded Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Habit Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HABT opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.44 million, a PE ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.07. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. Habit Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.