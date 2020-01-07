SmileDirectClub Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,235 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 888% compared to the average daily volume of 1,744 put options.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $261,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $319,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

