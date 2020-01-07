Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,072 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,500% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

WH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after buying an additional 866,137 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

