AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $620.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 15,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.