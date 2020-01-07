Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNRO. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. Monro has a 1 year low of $63.86 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monro will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

