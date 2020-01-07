Zacks Investment Research Lowers MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) to Hold

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

MFSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.83. MutualFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $818,644.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,887.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $215,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 440.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

