Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MBIN stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $566.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. Research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,165,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

