Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lowered to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,019,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,865,000 after acquiring an additional 934,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after acquiring an additional 659,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 652,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 327,801 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.