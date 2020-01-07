BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Underperform

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSP. Robert W. Baird cut Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

