WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

MRWSY opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.