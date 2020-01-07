NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,884.00.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,668.34, for a total transaction of $1,940,551.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,331,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total value of $5,493,847.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,692 shares of company stock valued at $78,100,018. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $3,783.27 on Tuesday. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,394.00 and a 12-month high of $3,946.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,777.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3,602.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $48.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVR will post 215.51 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

