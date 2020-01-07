Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

AVP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $196,653.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avon Products by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avon Products stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Avon Products has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avon Products will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

