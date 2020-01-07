AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Cfra cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie set a $16.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMC opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $760.17 million, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.72.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 927,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 476,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 338,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 745,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

