ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.34 ($16.67).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKA shares. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

TKA opened at €12.15 ($14.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.88 and its 200-day moving average is €12.00. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

