BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 639,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 86,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
