BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 639,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 86,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.