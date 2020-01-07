Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,900. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,093.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after buying an additional 2,184,167 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $24,510,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after buying an additional 693,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

