UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.41 ($17.92).

UCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.