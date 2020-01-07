PAX Gold (PAXG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $611,405.00

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and $611,405.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,544.27 or 0.19475940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.50 or 0.05915189 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026877 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001204 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,807 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

