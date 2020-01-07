DeepOnion Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $1,042.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Kucoin, BiteBTC and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003978 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001162 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00059566 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.