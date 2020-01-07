Bolivarcoin Trading Up 16.4% Over Last Week (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $86,151.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,083,417 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

Bolivarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

