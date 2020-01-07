Silverway Market Cap Reaches $39.37 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Silverway has a total market cap of $39.37 million and approximately $299,595.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004946 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,973.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.36 or 0.03053109 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001560 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00647944 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

