Thrive Token Hits Market Capitalization of $491,005.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. Thrive Token has a market cap of $491,005.00 and $11,381.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.50 or 0.05915189 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026877 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001204 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

