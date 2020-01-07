Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 908,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.73 million, a P/E ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

