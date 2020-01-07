FortKnoxster (FKX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $89,646.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $316,563.00 and approximately $89,646.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00188022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01449258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00122477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FortKnoxster Token Profile

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, KuCoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FKXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.