NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $852,551.00 and approximately $150.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, FreiExchange, Crex24 and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00577289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009756 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Crex24, YoBit and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

