TrumpCoin Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $77,733.00 and $218.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021781 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003718 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.59 or 0.02340884 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016379 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

