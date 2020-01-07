Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

NYSE:CE opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $89.93 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 13.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 54.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Celanese by 14.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,367,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 23.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 73,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

