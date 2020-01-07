Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Underweight

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DKL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $25,936.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

