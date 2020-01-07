BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Market Perform

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Shares of FRT opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $117.43 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

