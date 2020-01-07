Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.