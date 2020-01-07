National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:NHI opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $86.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

