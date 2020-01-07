Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.03.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $451.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.82. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $454.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.6% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.2% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

