Cowen Upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Outperform

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $256,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,572,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,320 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Western Digital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

