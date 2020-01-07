Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at SunTrust Banks

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

