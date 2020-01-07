SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. SPX has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of SPX by 2,192.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

